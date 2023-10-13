Kent PD: 1 arrested, 1 escaped after patrol officer witnesses stolen car crash

Police arrested one suspect and are looking for another, after witnessing a car crash involving a stolen vehicle last week.
Authorities say a K9 officer was on patrol near 227th and Green River Rd when he saw a crash under Wickstrom Bridge.Two women stayed, but a man ran off. According to police, he was the driver of one of the cars involved in the crash, and the two women were passengers.
When the officer stopped the women, one of them, an 18-year-old woman, admitted she was carrying a gun. The officer took the loaded handgun from her and learned she was a felon previously convicted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. headtopics.com
Running the plates, dispatch learned the vehicle was stolen. The woman explained she didn’t know it was stolen, despite parts of the steering column being removed.Seattle police arrest 5 people in connection with South Seattle robberies, 14 handguns recoveredPolice had the vehicle towed and searched, where they seized 479.8g of meth, two pistols, five shotguns and three rifles.
