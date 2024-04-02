Kennedy Claims Biden Poses a Bigger Threat to American Democracy than Trump

On Monday, Kennedy told CNN that — in his view — Biden represents a bigger threat to American democracy than Trump, who attempted to overturn his election loss in 2020. Burnett: When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that that is as equal to Biden?“I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy,” Kennedy told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history — the first president in history — that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, to censor his opponent.” Burnett pressed Kennedy on how he could make that claim given Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “Trying to overthrow the election clearly is a threat to democracy,” Kennedy added. “But the question was, who is a worse threat to democracy? And what I would say is … I’m not going to answer that question

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims President Biden is the Biggest Threat to DemocracyRobert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on his belief that President Biden is the biggest threat to democracy on Tuesday, citing the administration's alleged efforts to censor political speech online.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Joe Biden a worse danger to democracy than Donald TrumpIndependent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. maintained his stance that President Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than former President Donald Trump.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Trump claims he has $500 million in cash, undercutting lawyers' claims on bond moneyRebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Trump meets with Hungarian PM Orbán in Florida, Biden claims 'he's looking for dictatorship'Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán traveled to the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday to meet with former President Donald Trump and discuss a wide range of global issues.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

S&P 500 Hits All-Time Highs Under Biden, Trump Claims CreditThe S&P 500 recently hit all-time highs under President Joe Biden, as it had several times earlier in his tenure. But the S&P 500 also set multiple records during Donald Trump’s presidency, including after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Fact check: Trump repeats baseless claims about Biden orchestrating his trialsFormer President Donald Trump repeated some familiar baseless claims in remarks on Monday after major developments in two of his New York legal cases.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »