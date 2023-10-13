Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had sex at her sister's house — according to his new song

Pete Davidson to make ‘SNL’ hosting debut on Season 49 premiereThe 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper seemingly revealed that he and Kendall Jenner, 27, had sex at one of the “Kardashian” star’s sister’s homes in his newalbum go, “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” which translates to, “That I’m a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch...

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, and Kendall have yet to publicly confirm they’re officially dating, but the duo have been romantically linked since February.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bad Bunny Hints He Had Sex With Kendall Jenner at Her Sister's HouseBad Bunny hinted that he and Kendall Jenner were intimate at her sister’s house and thanked his ex on his new album

Bad Bunny seemingly reveals he had sex with Kendall Jenner at her sister's houseIt’s unclear which Kardashian-Jenner sister the Puerto Rican rapper may be referring to in the lyrics of his new song “Fina.”

Bad Bunny’s Dating History: Kendall Jenner and MoreBad Bunny sparked a long-term romance with Gabriela Berlingeri before he was linked to Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny 'Fina' English Lyrics Translation, Kendall Jenner LineBad Bunny has released his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.” A breakout fan favorite song is 'Fina' feat. Young Miko. Read the English lyrics here.

Bad Bunny Hints At Someone Who Will ‘Always Love’ Him In New Song—Is It Kendall?“Nadie Sabe” is a raw introduction song to nadie sabe no lo queue va a pasar mañana. He raps about all his accomplishments and what it means to be in the spotlight. The complications of fame make Bad Bunny contemplate what it means to be famous while also outwardly calling out all the people who pray for his downfall.

This isn't Kendall Jenner: People are freaking out over Meta's 'creepy' AI bot 'Billie'This Jenner-ative AI is frighteningly good.