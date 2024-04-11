Ken Jeong Makes Double Appearance on Fox with Animal Control Episode

Fox viewers are in for a treat tonight as Ken Jeong makes a double appearance. After The Masked Singer, the Community star joins Joel McHale for a new episode of Animal Control . Jeong plays Roman Park , an elite animal trainer brought in to help with the dogs' barking problem at the precinct. However, his arrival disrupts the office dynamics and sparks a feud with McHale's character. Collider shares an exclusive sneak peek at Jeong's entrance and his unconventional tactics .

Roman is hyped up as a popular trainer with a strong online following, but his strange behavior leaves everyone confused. His interactions with the dogs and his clash with McHale's character promise to be entertaining

