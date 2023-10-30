Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Transform into The Golden Bachelor for Live's Halloween Show (Exclusive)

PEOPLE has a first look at one of the many costumes the married pair will be wearing for Tuesday's annual showDave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No.

Every year has its own theme, and this is taking its inspiration from Taylor Swift's top-selling Eras Tour. "The biggest Halloween celebration on television will be traveling swiftly through the 'eras' to bring viewers the best moments in pop culture," a description for the episode reads.A whopping 50 elaborate costumes will be featured in the episode, which will also feature celebrities cameoing to get in on the fun.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Got Them Hooked on Scandoval — and the Family Is Divided!earlier that month."Because there's two sides and then Schwartz — and I'm on Schwartz's side." The two went on to debate their sides, with Consuelos staunchly in support of Schwartz, whom he claimed was only abiding by "guy code." Ripa, on the other hand, stressed that they are "very invested now."to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. headtopics.com

"I'm in the camp of gathering data like a social experiment," she said. "I covertly recorded my children having this debate and then I sent it to Andy Cohen and he was like, 'This is a special!' "Justin Bieber Keeps Halloween Quirky in Orange and White Onesie During Date with Wife HaileyStar's 2022 PEOPLE Cover Interview About His Addiction and Memoir

Chloe Bailey, Padma Lakshmi and More Celebs Dress Up for Bette Midler's Halloween Party — See the Photos!Kylie Jenner Hints at the Origins of Her New Fashion Brand Khy — and Announces When It Will LaunchThe Golden BachelorKelly Osbourne Celebrates 39th Birthday in Ivory Gown with Heart-Shape CutoutGolden Bachelor headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: peoplestyle »

Halloween Trivia & Taco Tuesday! w/ Kelly Kaz EntertainmentJoin Kelly Kaz Entertainment for a spooktacular evening of Halloween trivia and tasty $2 tacos at the Lakewood Village Tavern! So grab your friends, put on your favorite costume, and head on over! Don't miss out on this frightfully fun event! Read more ⮕

From wet to blustery | Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog13News meteorologist Kelly Greene details just how cold it could get in central Indiana on Halloween. Read more ⮕

Death Note: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Go Anime for HalloweenMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are channeling Death Note this Halloween with special costumes. Read more ⮕

Merrill Kelly dominates after Korea detour as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World SeriesThe 35-year-old right-hander Merrill Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Saturday night to even the World Series at one game apiece. Read more ⮕

From South Korea to World Series: Merrill Kelly dominates as Diamondbacks even the series against RangersMerrill Kelly called his four-season detour to South Korea a 'Lost in Translation' experience. Read more ⮕

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up as Iconic Characters Amid StrikeGlen Powell, Sarah Hyland and Chord Overstreet also wore Halloween costumes from films like 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' and 'Happy Gilmore.' Read more ⮕