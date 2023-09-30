Kellie Pickler's late husband Kyle Jacobs remembered at private celebration of life service

Country artist Kellie Pickler's late husband Kyle Jacobs was remembered by hundreds of family and friends at a private memorial service last month. Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Kellie Picker's late husband Kyle Jacobs was honored at a private memorial service last month after the musician'sat the age of 49 in February.

The three-hour celebration of life, held Aug. 21 at Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee, was attended by hundreds of mourners who paid tribute to the late songwriter and vocalist. Pickler, 37, did not appear to take part in the ceremony, which was livestreamed and can be viewed on YouTube.

"While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son," Jacobs' family wrote in a statement, per People magazine. headtopics.com

"Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life." Kellie Picker's late husband Kyle Jacobs was honored by hundreds of family and friends during a celebration of life last month."Kyle was a Lover of Life!" the statement continued.

