Kelce Offers Football Fan Chance to Hang Out in Private Box

Kelce is offering one new football fan (and three of their friends) the chance to hang out with her later this month. Here’s everything you need to know. Kelce has teamed up with wine brand Barefoot to teach them a thing or two about her favorite sport (and her go-to wine). One novice football fan (and three of their friends) will be invited to chill with Kelce in a private box (aka the Barefoot Bandwagon Box) at an upcoming football game — and it’s not just any game

. The match, which takes place on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium, pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles (the teams that her sons play for). All entries should include the hashtag #BarefootBandwagonContestEntry and answer the following questions in at least 375 words: Who would you bring with you to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box? What about football and wine are you most looking forward to learning about and why? Kelce is also building quite the resume for herself as a food-brand partner. A longtime fan of KIND bars, Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, shares her secrets to her homemade cookie recipe. “I’ve been bringing KIND bars for years, I’ve always had them in my bags,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while appearing on TODAY in October

