Kehinde Wiley's art, a 19th century courtesan and Halloween movies

S1: It's time for Midday Edition on Kpbs. Today we're talking about some of the arts and culture happenings in San Diego this weekend. I'm Andrew Bracken here with conversations that keep you informed , inspired , and make you think. One upcoming event shares the work of artist Kehinde Wiley and what it means to Decolonise art.

S2: Drawing upon the history of equestrian portraits and female as well as male figures , and and redefining the way or adding to the narrative of black masculinity , which makes us step back and think about how it works or how we perceive male bodies. But the striking color and the pattern and the contrast with his images. And , you know , he's a he's a portrait painter.

S1: And again , the event is called Decolonizing Symbols of Power in the Art of Kehinde Wiley. It will be this Sunday , October 29th at the Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park. When Midday Edition returns , we hear about a new play about an IT girl from the 1800s. headtopics.com

S4: So this is a play by playwright Kate Hamill , and she started writing it about a decade ago , and then kind of tucked it away in a drawer , moved on. But it was selected as Cygnet Theater's Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line commission in 2019 to kind of finish off that playwriting process. And it's about this real historical person called Harriet Wilson , who earned a reputation as being this kind of girl courtesan among the ranks of England's ruling class in the 19th century.

S4: So her memoir is I actually started to read this. It's available online and I got totally sucked in. What do you know about this book , and what did it mean for a woman to write something like that in the early 1900s was when it was published , if I believe. headtopics.com

S3: This was in fact the second play. I wrote , the second full length play I ever wrote , because I had been doing research for my adaptation of Vanity Fair , and I ran across the story of Harriet Wilson in a footnote on a book on the sex lives of. Regency and Victorian women.

