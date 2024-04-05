Keeping Your Internet Plan When Moving: What You Need to Know

So you're moving; have you thought about your internet plan yet? It can be easy to let that fall to the bottom of your list while you worry about things like packing, moving furniture, and planning out the big move-in day for your new home. But being stuck without internet for any amount of time -- especially right before, during or after a big move -- can be a real drag.

So what are your options? If you think you have to cancel your internet plan and pay termination fees, we have some potentially good news. Depending on your location and current internet service provider, you may be able to keep your internet for a quick and easy transfer.Do I have to cancel my internet when I move?Short answer: Not necessarily. You may be able to keep the internet plan you currently have and simply transfer service when it's time to move. Most internet companies and providers make it easy to transfer service, with online guides and helpful representatives on standby to walk you through the proces

