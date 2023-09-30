Keene throws 2 TD passes to Gill, No. 25 Fresno State beats Nevada 27-9 for 14th straight victory

Mikey Keene connected with Jaelen Gill on two touchdown passes, Malik Sherod had 12 carries for 123 yards and a score and No. 25 Fresno State beat Nevada 27-9 on Saturday night for its 14th straight victory. Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene looks for room to run against during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Nevada in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
