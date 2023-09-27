Keeghan H. Rouleau | ScreenRant

All the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Keeghan H. Rouleau is a Canadian writer and student born in Calgary AB, and currently based in Montreal, QC. Educated at home by his parents, Keeghan's literary diet was extremely comic-heavy, with an emphasis on Iron-Man, Spider-Man, and plenty of graphic novels. By 2016, Keeghan began writing for Beatroute Media, where he covered album reviews and concerts, leading him to pursue a career in the industry and move to Montreal and attend Concordia University. Today when he's not in class Keeghan spends as much time as possible reading new series', watching movies, and playing Video Games with his friends.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) | ScreenRantThe animated children's show Paw Patrol follows a pack of six rescue dogs and their 10-year-old leader, Ryder, as they protect Adventure Bay and assist in various emergencies. Its massive success led to various seasons, movies, and the spinoff series Rubble & Crew.

Community the Movie | ScreenRantThe Community movie is the long-awaited sequel to the television series created by Dan Harmon. The film, which was always comedically teased throughout the series with the phrase

the king of queens (1998) | ScreenRantThe King of Queens is a classic sitcom that aired on CBS for nine seasons from 1998-2007. The series stars Kevin James and Leah Remini as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, a working-class married couple who live in Rego Park, Queens. The supporting cast includes Victor Williams, Patton Oswalt, Larry Romano, Gary Valentine, Nicole Sullivan, and Jerry Stiller as Carrie's father, Arthur Spooner, who lives with the couple.

in time (2011) | ScreenRantIn Time tells the story of Will Salas, a factory worker living in a future world where genetic engineering has allowed people to stop aging on their 25th birthday, but in turn, gives them only a certain amount of time to live, controlled by a clock on their forearm. Time has become currency in this future, with those wealthy enough able to live forever while the poor often

Alien: Romulus (2024) | ScreenRantAlien: Romulus is the seventh film in the Alien franchise. The movie is directed by Fede Álvarez and will focus on a new young group of characters who come face to face with the terrifying Xenomorphs. Alien: Romulus is a stand-alone film and takes place in a time not yet explored in the Alien franchise.

Alan Wake 2 | ScreenRantSet thirteen years after the events of the original title; Alan Wake 2 sees the return of the titular protagonist in an all-new survival horror adventure. Trapped within an alternate dimension that allows him to manipulate events based on his writing, Alan attempts to write his way out of his prison by crafting a new tale of horror that traps FBI agent Saga Anderson. Players will switch between both characters, trying to escape a neverending nightmare riddled with supernatural forces.