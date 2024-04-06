Keaton Winn's Repertoire Could Trouble Padres in NL West Showdown

Keaton Winn has seemingly added an effective third pitch to his repertoire for the Giants , and that should have the Padres in fits at the plate on Saturday night, per our MLB betting picks. It’s early, but both the San Diego Padres (4-6) and San Francisco Giants (3-5) are hunting for wins after falling into a hole in the NL West standings. That makes this three-game weekend series a pivotal one for both franchises.

The first game was hard-fought and ended with Thairo Estrada hitting a walk-off double for the Giants. I’m eyeing San Francisco starter Keaton Winn’s props for this NL West showdown. Read on for my best bet and full' Keaton Winn. I’m going to take a closer look at San Francisco’s young right-hander for my best bet. The Giants have high hopes for Winn, who primarily wins via a nasty splitter that helps him rank 13th in Stuff+ among starting pitcher

Keaton Winn Giants Padres NL West Repertoire MLB Betting Picks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Covers / 🏆 341. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SF Giants-Rockies: Keaton Winn makes long-awaited debut, Logan Webb goes sixCounted on as the Giants’ No. 4 starter, Keaton Winn’s first appearance of the spring came with a week left in camp.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Aldi completes acquisition of Winn-Dixie owner Southeastern GrocersAldi has completed the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores, the grocer has announced.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Aldi will keep headquarters of Winn-Dixie parent company in JacksonvilleAldi has closed on its purchase of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers -- including 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S. The acquisition was announced last August.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

ACTION 8 UPDATE: Aldi completes purchase of Winn-DixieMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Texas Rangers option Cole Winn, Sam Huff, others to minor leaguesThe Texas Rangers optioned catcher Sam Huff, right-hander pitcher Cole Winn, left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly and shortstop Jonathan Ornelas to Triple-A...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Batman '89 Just Added Gotham's Most Disturbing Villains to Michael Keaton ContinuityShaun Corley is a freelance writer currently residing in the mountains of Appalachia. A pop culture fiend, Shaun enjoys comic books, movies, novels, TV shows, music and so on. Outside of pop culture, Shaun enjoys spending time with friends. He also loves dogs.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »