Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button Discuss the Brawn GP Story in New Docuseries

As told by Keanu Reeves, the four-part docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story recounts the roller coaster year when an underdog independent team called Brawn GP won the 2009 World Championship. Whether on the racetrack, in the garage, or from the boardroom, everyone came together to beat the odds while competing in such a high-stakes, expensive and technologically advanced racing series where they exceeded all expectations, including their own.

During this interview with Collider, Reeves was joined by British F1 driver Jenson Button, who led the Brawn GP team to victory in 2009, to talk about the wilder than fiction true story, what makes Formula 1 so appealing, how Reeves drew from his own experiences as an interview subject for these conversations, Button’s experience struggling under pressure but eventually growing from it as a result, and why Button thinks Reeves could be a great racing drive

