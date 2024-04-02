Katy Perry Stuns in Sheer Bedazzled Fishnet Gown at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.), so it takes a lot for the singer to shock us.

On Monday, Perry arrived at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a naked dress (for the artist), but it was the gown's surprising combination of two juxtaposing trends that stopped us in our tracks. Perry wore a totally sheer bedazzled fishnet gown with a high neckline and side cutouts, layered over a matching bra and underwear set. Perhaps the most the notable details, however, were the coquette-inspired red velvet bows along the open sides. The ribbon tied the frock together starting right under her armpit down to her mid-thigh, where the dress split creating a leg slit that revealed her black leather knee-high, kitten-heeled boot

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



InStyle / 🏆 103. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Katy Perry, Tori Spelling and Lainey Wilson heat up red carpetLainey Wilson, Tori Spelling and Jelly Roll are among stars hitting the red carpet at FOX's 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Katy Perry Plays Peek-a-Boo in Mesh Dress at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsKaty Perry dazzled in a mesh dress on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer is on hand to present an award at the show.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, & More of the Best ArrivalsIt was a star-studded carpet.

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »

Katy Perry Looks Edgy in a Mesh Dress at 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsKaty Perry showed off her curves in a see-through ensemble at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Katy Perry's Naked Awards Show Look Is Actually Summer Styling InspirationJulia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Katy Perry flashes lingerie (and lower back 'tattoo') in daring lace-up look at Billboard Women in Music 2024Katy Perry flashes her lingerie in daring lace-up look at Billboard Women in Music 2024

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »