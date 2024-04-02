Kate's Children Support Her Through Challenging Diagnosis

According to a “longtime” family friend who spoke to People, the children “buoy with smiles back” and are helping to support Kate through her challenging diagnosis. “You take heart from the extraordinary resilience of children,” the friend said. “Having fun together when they can is very important… The children are at the center of their world.
” Kate reportedly wrote the words she delivered about her diagnosis herself, and the video was filmed in the family’s backyard in Windsor, where they live in a modest home near the castle. “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” she said in the video released March 22. “As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body, and spirit
