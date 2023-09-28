Kate Moss Launches Beauty and Wellness Line Cosmoss

Behind Kate Moss’s iconic fashion and beauty looks, unforgettable magazine covers, and signature strolls down the runway, there’s an intuitive and astute businesswoman in full control of her own career trajectory. That much is clear in her latest and most personal business venture to date, the beauty and wellness line Cosmoss.
For the past year and a half since Cosmoss launched, the 49-year-old super has curated her line of high-grade wellness products inspired by the earth around her—particularly her lush country garden in the U.K., whose healing botanicals and herbs she tends to herself. Today, Cosmoss’s distribution has extended to the U.S.—allowing American beauty enthusiasts to understand just what inspires, grounds, and centers the Croydon-born Brit. And soon, Cosmoss will launch a partnership with The Proper Hotel Spa in Austin, Texas, to offer facial services. It’s clear that, in the wellness space, Moss is just getting starte
