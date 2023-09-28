Kate Moss Launches Beauty and Wellness Line Cosmoss

Behind Kate Moss’s iconic fashion and beauty looks, unforgettable magazine covers, and signature strolls down the runway, there’s an intuitive and astute businesswoman in full control of her own career trajectory. That much is clear in her latest and most personal business venture to date, the beauty and wellness line Cosmoss.

For the past year and a half since Cosmoss launched, the 49-year-old super has curated her line of high-grade wellness products inspired by the earth around her—particularly her lush country garden in the U.K., whose healing botanicals and herbs she tends to herself. Today, Cosmoss’s distribution has extended to the U.S.—allowing American beauty enthusiasts to understand just what inspires, grounds, and centers the Croydon-born Brit. And soon, Cosmoss will launch a partnership with The Proper Hotel Spa in Austin, Texas, to offer facial services. It’s clear that, in the wellness space, Moss is just getting starte

United States Headlines Read more: WMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FORBESWOMEN: From Kate Moss Vision Boards To Global Billboards: Anine Bing Focuses On Retail ExpansionSelfishly staying inspired daily, by talking to captivating people. I'm also a contributor for COVETEUR, Create & Cultivate, Teen Vogue, and other publications. My mission is to offer guidance and mentorship by aligning with brands and people that value self-expression, integrity and impact.

Source: ForbesWomen | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell: ’80s, ’90s models then and nowSupermodels in the 1980s and 1990s such as Kate Moss , Naomi Campbell and Iman were very influential and grew to become household names across the globe.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: Kate Moss’s Latest Look Is the Fall BlueprintThe supermodel took a stroll around London’s Primrose Hill in an outfit that was both timeless and trendy.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

PEOPLESTYLE: Demi Moore and Kate Moss Bring Icon Energy to Paris Fashion Week: See the Epic Photo!Demi Moore and Kate Moss stepped out in matching black looks on their way to the YSL show in Paris on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Source: peoplestyle | Read more »

WMAG: Rosé, Hailey Bieber & Kate Moss Meet Up (Again) At the Saint Laurent ShowA meeting of the fashion minds!

Source: wmag | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Kate Moss just brought back the smoking jacketSo chic

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »