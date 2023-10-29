Kate Middleton's Expertise in Winter Coats

The royal has shown she’s not afraid to take fashion risks, can wear just about any color, and looks sophisticated and chic every single time. And, if you’re a fan of the royal style, you know there’s one item of clothing she’s an expert on: winter coats. Middleton has worn winter coats in almost every color of the rainbow and pretty much every silhouette and style.

Recently, she stepped out with Prince William in a striking red ensemble as she and her husband greeted president of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to the United Kingdom. Though this red dress is truly one of a kind, they are so many coats of hers to admire and find some inspiration in





SheKnows » / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Welcomes First Baby With Wife Alizee ThevenetKate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby, three months after James announced 'the most precious little addition' was on the way.

Source: enews - 🏆 466. / 52 Read more »

Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and His Wife Alizee Thevenet Welcome First BabyKate Middleton is an aunt again! The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby — all about the announcement and family

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

James Middleton, Younger Brother of Kate Middleton, Shares First Photos of New BabyPrincess Kate's younger brother and his wife Alizée Thevenet recently welcomed their first child.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

We Need Kate Middleton’s Cozy Sweater Skirt Set in Every Color, Please and Thank YouKate Middleton visited Nottingham Trent University to discuss mental health with student mentors.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

18 Photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton Adorably Color-Coordinating Their OutfitsWe love a good matching couple moment!

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »

I Found 5 Celebrity-Inspired Coats on Sale, Including Kate Middleton’s Go-To StyleAmazon marked down tons of celebrity-inspired fall coats for Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days. Shop Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid lookalike coats, here.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »