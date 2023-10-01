Kate Chastain Should Be The New Host For The Below Deck Franchise Reunions

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain is the best option to host the reunion episodes. The 40-year-old is most known for her appearance on the popular reality TV show.

While Kate has left the Below Deck franchise, she has kept in touch with networks and her former crew mates. She competed in Peacock's reality TV series, The Traitors, in January 2023. At the same time, she worked as a host on Bravo's Galley Talk, discussing drama and reality TV with her friends.Kate Knows What To Ask As a Former Cast Member Recently, Kate appeared on Couch Talk alongside her former boss, Captain Lee. Her energetic attitude and quirky personality made fans realize she's also perfect for hosting Below Deck reunions. According to a Reddit thread (via Pretty_In_Pink_81), Kate is the right fit for being the face of Below Deck because of her history on the show. She's experienced and understands the show's concept more than anyone else. She's been through it all and knows how to lead a reunion episode with the right questions. Unlike other hosts, Kate has first-hand experience of being on a yacht and fulfilling the charters.

Kate Has Experience As A Co-Host Kate has also proved her skills as a host already. While most Below Deck crew members are better suited for their onboard jobs, Kate has shown she's multitalented. She's previously hosted Bravo's Chat Room alongside Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant, and Porsha Williams. Lately, Kate has returned to be on Couch Talk with her former Captain. The trailer proves that she's doing an excellent job as an entertaining host. She also has experience leading her radio show. Kate has the complete skillset to become the ultimate host of Below Deck's reunion episodes.

She Has Great Chemistry With Crew Members Kate's recent on-screen gig with Captain Lee proves she has excellent chemistry with fellow crew members. Being a former Chief Stew, she has faced all types of yachting challenges and would easily relate to her co-stars. Kate also knows a lot of people in the industry and has worked with many crew members who are still part of the series. She can be an excellent host because she's more than just a pretty face with a quirky personality. Kate can be like a big sister trying to resolve the drama between her younger siblings, the crew members.

Fans Think Kate Would Do A Better Job Than Andy Cohen ​​​​​​​Kate would be an excellent choice to host reunion episodes because fans want her to. People believe the former Chief Stew has an edge over current host Andy Cohen. She isn't just smart but an avid reality TV viewer. Fans think Andy doesn't watch the show and has no idea what people want. Therefore, he fails to steer the reunion in the right direction. Viewers also feel that Andy oversexualizes the crew members, which can sometimes be cringeworthy. Below Deck's Kate could easily do a great job as the host.