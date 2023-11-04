Kate Bush to Miss Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The reclusive Kate Bush will not be in attendance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. She was inducted along with Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners. Bush indicated she was honored to be inducted, but gave no reason for her absence. There has long been speculation that she doesn’t like to fly and is mildly agoraphobic

. The ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO and on-demand on Disney+ starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time/8 p.m. Eastern. Audio can be streamed live through Apple Music 1

United States Headlines Read more: DEADLINE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEADLINE: Kate Bush Won't Attend Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame CeremonyThe reclusive Kate Bush will not be in attendance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Bush, who hasn’t toured since 1979, is …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

DEADLINE: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct Kate Bush, Willie Nelson & MoreKate Bush, who re-emerged in the public eye after ’80s song “Running Up That Hill” appeared on Stranger Things, and Willie Nelson, who just turned 90 last weekend, are now in the …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Kate Bush a huge presence at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions despite her absenceReclusive British songwriter-chanteuse Kate Bush is best known for her U.S. 1 single “Running Up That Hill (Make a Deal with God)”—thanks in large part to placement in the Duffer Brothers’ retro sci-fi Netflix series “Stranger Things.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

ROLLINGSTONE: St. Vincent, Big Boi Induct Kate Bush Into Rock Hall of FameSt. Vincent and Big Boi welcomed Kate Bush into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday at the Brooklyn induction ceremony.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

BILLBOARD: Kate Bush Addresses Rock Hall Absence: 'I Am Completely Blown Away'The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee released a statement in lieu of an in-person appearance at the Friday night ceremony.

Source: billboard | Read more »

BILLBOARD: Kate Bush Sets Physical Album Reissues Ahead of Rock Hall Induction“It’s been great fun putting together these new versions, including the colored vinyl for independent record stores,” comments Bush in a statement.

Source: billboard | Read more »