Kate Beaton's Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands Tops Canadian Book Sales in 2023

According to new research released by BookNet Canada, the biggest-selling book in 2023 from a Canadian-owned publisher was Kate Beaton 's graphic memoir Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands . It was published by Drawn & Quarterly and was named one of Barack Obama 's favourite books of 2022. The book also won Canada Reads , a television book-based reality show, in 2023.

'Before there was Kate Beaton, New York Times bestselling cartoonist of Hark A Vagrant, there was Katie Beaton of the Cape Breton Beatons, a tight-knit seaside community. After university, Katie heads out west to take advantage of Alberta's oil rush, part of the long tradition of East Coast Canadians who seek gainful employment elsewhere when they can't find it in the homeland they love so much

