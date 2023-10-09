Karim Bettache Ph.D.

acquired his BSc and MSc in psychology at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and his Ph.D. in psychology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has worked as a postdoctoral fellow with the cultural psychologist Professor Chi-yue Chiu and as a lecturer for Monash University.

He specializes in cultural, political, and social psychology. His work attempts to connect individual psychological phenomena (e.g., racism) to broader sociopolitical and historical developments of human societies (e.g., colonialism or capitalism). Hence, his work strongly overlaps with a multitude of social sciences such as sociology and the political sciences.

"When I think of myself, I see a warm and kind human being, but when I look in the mirror, I see a 'bad guy' from a Hollywood movie.""In-group bias" has become the go-to justification for racist responses to the Ukraine crisis, as compared to past refugee crises. Yet the theory refutes—rather than justifies—the idea that racism is natural.

"In-group bias" has become the go-to justification for racist responses to the Ukraine crisis, as compared to past refugee crises. Yet the theory refutes—rather than justifies—the idea that racism is natural.Understanding the cultural roots of discriminatory attitudes can help illuminate why racism is still so prevalent—and so highly resistant to change.

Understanding the cultural roots of discriminatory attitudes can help illuminate why racism is still so prevalent—and so highly resistant to change.

