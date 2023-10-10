Kari Lake sanitizes her brand for a Senate run

Republican candidate Kari Lake waves to supporters as she announces her plans to run for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat during a rally, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. | Ross D. Franklin/AP PhotoSCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

At times she even softened her language toward voters who backed President Joe Biden — a massive 180 from the “get the hell out” message she once gave to those who cast a vote for “loser” Sen. John McCain.

But some of the old Lake was still on display, instructing the crowd to jeer at the “fake news fools” toward the back of the hangar where media outlets gathered. She embraced her well-earned reputation as a Donald Trump acolyte and the former president himself chimed in on video to offer her his endorsement. headtopics.com

Lake’s efforts to recast herself, much like her candidacy as a whole, presents a conundrum for Republicans. Many had hoped that she would leave the political stage after her defeat in 2022, convinced that she blew a winnable race by waging such a vicious, unapologetic campaign that dwelled on conspiracies.

Those who had run against her in the past said they had no appetite to challenge her again in the present. Salmon recalled that Lake once accused him of wanting children with special needs to be sexually assaulted because he didn’t believe in putting cameras in the classroom. “To walk through the kind of sewage that you have to walk through to campaign against Kari Lake — it’s not a pleasant prospect,” he said. Running against her now, he added, would be a “suicide mission. headtopics.com

Garrett Ventry, who is advising Lake, has close ties with the NRSC’s executive director Jason Thielman. And Thielman was at the launch event on Tuesday.

