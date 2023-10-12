Kari Lake launches bid for US Senate in Arizona

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and conservative firebrand Kari Lake formally announced Tuesday she will seek the Republican nomination for Senate in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched races of 2024. 'I am not going to retreat. I'm going to stand on top of this hill with every single one of you.

GOP, DEMS TEAM UP TO RIP ‘DELUSIONAL’ SINEMA OVER ‘PLAN’ TO SWIPE THEIR VOTERS IN INDEPENDENT RE-ELECTION BID In a statement following Lake's entry into the race, Lamb said he was the 'only one proven conservative winner' running for Senate in Arizona.

Trump ally Kari Lake to launch US Senate bid in ArizonaArizona Republican Kari Lake, a far-right ally of Donald Trump, on Tuesday is expected to announce her candidacy for her party's U.S. Senate nomination, in what could be a highly competitive three-way general election race in November 2024.

