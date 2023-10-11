Kari Lake begins Senate campaign as she keeps fighting her loss in the last election

Republican candidate Kari Lake announces her plans to run for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat during a rally, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

At her rally Tuesday, Lake didn’t concede she lost the last election, but didn’t say it was stolen and made only a brief mention of it during a nearly 50-minute-long speech. She said she’s “never going to walk away from the fight to restore honest elections.

“I may disagree with Arizonans who voted for Joe Biden,” Lake said. “But I don’t think you’re a threat to democracy. You are a citizen just like me.” A former television news anchor for nearly three decades in the Phoenix market, Lake was already known locally but had no national profile when she walked away from her career in 2021, declared"journalism is dead,"... headtopics.com

But Lake became a national figure on the far right with her television appearances and her defense of Trump's election falsehoods. Last month she was back in court for her third election-related case, where she watched as her lawyer argued that Arizona's public records law entitles her to see copies of signed vote-by-mail envelopes.

The NRSC has not ruled out endorsing Lake in the primary, according to a person familiar with the organization's strategy who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Support from the NRSC would potentially open up a lucrative funding stream and signal to donors that Lake has the support of key GOP senators. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Trump ally Kari Lake to launch US Senate bid in ArizonaArizona Republican Kari Lake, a far-right ally of Donald Trump, on Tuesday is expected to announce her candidacy for her party's U.S. Senate nomination, in what could be a highly competitive three-way general election race in November 2024.

Kari Lake set to announce Arizona Senate campaign after narrow gubernatorial lossThe state is among a handful of Democratic seats that Republicans are targeting.

Kari Lake to Launch US Senate Bid in ArizonaArizona Republican Kari Lake, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday is expected to announce her candidacy for her party's U.S. Senate nomination, in what could be a highly competitive three-way general election race in November 2024. Arizona is already one of...

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Senate SeatAhead of Kari Lake's Senate campaign launch, early voting polls show varied support for her candidacy.

Karizona: Kari Lake Leads One AZ Senate Poll, Democrat Leads AnotherSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Trump Is Expected to Endorse Kari Lake’s Senate Run in ArizonaMs. Lake, a Trump ally, embraced the former president’s lies about winning the 2020 election in her failed run for Arizona governor last year.