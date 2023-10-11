Kari Lake Announces Arizona Senate Bid, Injecting MAGA into Heated Races

Former gubernatorial candidate and TV anchor Kari Lake announced her candidacy Tuesday evening for the U.S. Senate, immediately becoming a front-runner for the Republican nomination in what could shape up into a historic three-way race.Should she win the nomination, Lake will likely face off against Congressman Ruben Gallego, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

'Make no mistake: the so-called moderates agree with Kari Lake's extreme positions on the 2020 election conspiracy theory and banning abortion nationwide,' Justin Chermol, spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told Newsweek.

Kari Lake's Senate campaign launch is great news for Arizona Democrats