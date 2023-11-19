Karen Cliche Talks About Her Latest Film 'Thanksgiving'

Karen Cliche has had a successful career in the film industry, with notable roles in action, thriller, supernatural, and science fiction genres. She recently spoke about her latest film, Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, a holiday-themed horror movie. Originally conceived as a faux trailer for Grindhouse, the film is about a Pilgrim-dressed slasher who terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, after a Black Friday riot.





