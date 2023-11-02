Kardashian Kids Guide: Meaning Behind Names of Kardashian Jenner Children

She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker.' 'Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long,' she continued. 'When I heard that, I thought, Oh my God, it’s meant to be.” Penelope Scotland Disick On July 8, 2012, Disick and Kardashian Barker welcomed their second child, Penelope.

United States Headlines Read more: TODAYSHOW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYSHOW: Here Are The Kardashian-Jenner Family 2023 Halloween CostumesSee the costumes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker and North West wore for Halloween 2023.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Kardashians' Best Halloween CostumesThe Kardashian-Jenner family takes Halloween very seriously, from fembot costumes to dressing as each other

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are ‘Sugar and Spice’ for HalloweenKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showed off their contrasting styles in matching Halloween costumes on Monday, October 30

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

PEOPLE: Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Join Forces on Halloween as 'Sugar and Spice' from Batman ForeverKylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner kicked off their Halloween festivities with 'Sugar and Spice' costumes from 'Batman Forever' on Monday.

Source: people | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s 2023 Halloween CostumesThe Kardashian-Jenner’s went all out with their 2023 Halloween costumes, from ‘Clueless’ to ‘Beetlejuice’ and more

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner's Lack of Support in Tense ArgumentKhloé confronts her momager after Kris suggests she host her own podcast.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕