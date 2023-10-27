Kanye West told a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a photo of Hitler 'every day' amid decade of harassment

Last October, Adidas finally dropped their long-term partner Kanye West after the rapper made a slew of antisemitic comments (among other things). This was despite the fact that Yeezy, their sneaker partnership, was netting the company over $1 billion annually. For many staffers, it was too little, too late.

) Most egregiously, West apparently told TMZ that “it was important to love everyone, including Nazis” in the same interview in which he infamously said that slavery “sounds like a choice.” Back in the office, West stood by that statement, telling Jon Wexler, a Jewish Adidas executive, to “hang a photo of Hitler in his kitchen and kiss it every day to practice unconditional love.

Read more:

TheAVClub »

Adidas Says It Could Lose More Than $1 Billion After Dropping Kanye WestAdidas is saying it's in a serious pinch financially ... and the company's pointing fingers at its split from Kanye West as the reason why. Read more ⮕

Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Terminates DealKanye West is no longer a member of the ten-digit club -- he's lost a fortune as a result of Adidas pulling the plug ... not to mention the other partnerships that have dissolved. Read more ⮕

Kanye West drew swastika in first Adidas meeting, told Jewish manager to kiss Hitler portrait daily: reportKanye West drew swastika in Adidas meeting, told Jewish manager to kiss Hitler portrait every day: report Read more ⮕

Kanye West drew swastika in Adidas meeting, told Jewish manager to kiss Hitler portrait every day: reportKanye West drew swastika in Adidas meeting, told Jewish manager to kiss Hitler portrait every day: report Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift’s Feuds Then and Now: Katy Perry, Kanye West, MoreTaylor Swift’s feud targets have included Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities — see photos and read updates Read more ⮕

Jewish Voice for Peace Plans Massive Manhattan Protest to Demand Gaza CeasefireIf it goes as planned, Jewish Voice for Peace says it will be the largest act of civil disobedience in NYC in 20 years. Read more ⮕