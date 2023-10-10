Kanye West's ex Julia Fox drops bombshells in new tell-all book

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham CountyFox's memoir, "Down the Drain," details her whirlwind romance that quickly turned into a "sick, twisted, game" with West all within two months.
Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) "Without saying a word," she recalled, they hugged and West held her tight, "his hands scanning the folds of my body," as she began to kiss his neck.The day after they met, he invited her to dinner where he asked her if she wanted to go public with him as his girlfriend.
West famously bought Fox and her friends Birkin bags for her 32nd birthday, something Fox said "really wasn’t that big of a deal."By their second date, he told her he wanted to appoint a team to work on her wardrobe. headtopics.com
Fox said she felt like "a show monkey." Later, she said he told her, "I could get you a boob job if you want."