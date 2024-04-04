Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Alleging Racism and Antisemitism

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has been hit with yet another lawsuit, this one from a former employee alleging racism, antisemitism, and harassment. A former employee filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in a California court claiming that the Yeezy brand chief told students that he was being persecuted by Jews. In his suit, Phillips said that West frequently “berated” white people but also that he was often seen “frenziedly yelling at Black people.
” “Phillips, on several occasions, witnessed Kanye preach to his staff obscenities such as ‘the Jews are out to get me’ and ‘the Jews are stealing all my money’,” the ex-employee’s suit says. Phillips worked for Yeezy for about a year starting in Nov. of 2022. He was also placed at the Dona Academy, the L.A. area school West sponsors
