Kanye West Accused of Spreading Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories in Lawsuit

The artist Ye is accused of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and making inappropriate comments during a meeting at his school. A former employee has filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that Ye compared himself to Hitler and simulated masturbation during a one-on-one meeting.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ye expressed a desire to shave students' heads and lock them in cages.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North West Announces Debut Album ‘Elementary School Dropout’ at Kanye West’s ‘Vultures’ EventNorth West revealed she's working on her debut album 'Elementary School Dropout.' Watch the announcement

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Waterborne Parasite That Can Kill Dogs Is Spreading to U.S. WestA parasite that can kill dogs has been found in a portion of the Colorado River that runs through Southern California.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

Bianca Censori wears sheer tights as a top for another Cheesecake Factory date with Kanye WestBianca Censori steps out with Kanye West fully covered after dad calls out her ‘trashy’ nudity

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Kanye West tweaks wife Bianca Censori's low-slung neon tights ahead of date at Cheesecake FactoryBianca Censori pairs bandeau top with low-slung neon tights for date with Kanye West

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

North West opens up on debut album 'Elementary School Dropout' at Rolling Loud festivalKim Kardashian and Kanye 'Ye,' West's daughter, North, spoke out about her debut album.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Bianca Censori sports bow-trimmed tank top and sheer lace tights for Kanye West 'Vultures' event with Kim KardashianKim Kardashian hangs out with Bianca Censori at Kanye West’s album listening party

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »