Kansas Senate Rejects Bill Requiring Public Comment at School Board Meetings

A bill that would require school boards to open all meetings to public comment failed in the Kansas Senate last week. Several Republicans crossed party lines, siding with Democrats in voting against the measure. Through the measure, any board member would have the ability to raise discussion on a topic by adding an agenda item. It would also bookmark a period for public comment at all school board meetings where any community member could give remarks to the board.

"Senate Bill 427 is a brazen overreach on local control of our duly elected school boards, forcing policies that are already available for each school board to adopt brought by a few disgruntled school board members to this body," Sen. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, said. "If you’re not allowed to speak to their board of education, where else shall they go?" Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, reportedly asked

