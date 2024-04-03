Kansas Republicans to Include Provisions Restricting Diversity Initiatives in State Budget

Republicans in Kansas are likely to approve a proposed state budget that includes provisions aimed at restricting diversity initiatives on college campuses and supporting Texas in its fight with the Biden administration over border security.

The budget bill, which contains $25 billion in spending for Kansas' 2025 budget year, is expected to be voted on this week. State Senate President Ty Masterson sees it as an opportunity to assert the power of the purse.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Chiefs Players to Open Upscale Steakhouse in Kansas CityKansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partnering with Noble 33 to open an upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City. The restaurant is set to open in early 2025 at the Loew's Hotel Kansas City. Noble 33 is known for its other notable eateries in various cities.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Sportsmen’s Lodge mixed-use project is one step closer to final approvalProject could include tallest building in Studio City and include 78 affordable housing units

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

What's in the $1.2 trillion government funding package: Key and controversial provisionsA partial government shutdown could still be ahead.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Gourmet foodie & jeweler show power of friendship at Sarah Cornwell Jewelry, Wheat and ProvisionsAfter 20 years making jewelry out of her home, Sarah Cornwell opened her own shop last fall, with a team of 17 women helping her make it happen.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Best Supporting Role: Omar & Cybille, Honeysuckle ProvisionsHoneysuckle Provisions burst onto the Philly food scene a year ago with a unique offering that stood out.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Hestan Provisions OvenBond Ovenware, Stainless SteelThese aren’t your average stainless-steel baking sheets. Far from it, in fact. Part of Hestan’s OvenBond collection, this ovenware is made of triple-bonded 18/10 stainless steel and has an aluminum core for ultra-fast-and-even heating. And just to ensure it all lasts a lifetime: It’s been engineered and tested to resist warping.

Source: Food52 - 🏆 113. / 63 Read more »