Kansas’ massive 38-33 upset over Oklahoma | Joel Klatt Show

Oklahoma slips to No. 10 as Kansas, Kansas State enter Top 25 pollOklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10, the top five teams held their places and Kansas and Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Joel Klatt breaks down the race to conference title gamesJoel Klatt analyzed the race to conference title games. He individually broke down the Big 12, ACC and the Big Ten West. Read more ⮕

Kansas pulls off upset over No. 6 Oklahoma with late heroicsAfter a lengthy weather delay, the Kansas Jayhawks upset their Big 12 rivals in No. 6 Oklahoma, thanks to late heroics on Saturday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Kansas Fans rush Memorial Stadium after the Jayhawks' shocking upset over No. 6 OklahomaKansas Fans rushed Memorial Stadium after the Jayhawks' SHOCKING upset over the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Read more ⮕

Kansas fans rip down goalpost after massive upset over Oklahoma in wild sceneKansas pulled off a massive upset over Oklahoma on Saturday — and fans subsequently pulled out one of the goalposts. Read more ⮕