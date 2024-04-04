Kansas Legislators Reach Deal on Tax Cuts

Top Republican legislators and the Democratic governor in Kansas have reached a deal on cutting taxes after giving up on a single-rate personal income tax. The compromise package is expected to be voted on by the Kansas House and Senate, and if approved, will be signed by Gov. Laura Kelly. The plan would save taxpayers about $1.4 billion over the next three years, but is smaller than previous proposals.

GOP leaders wanted to move to a single income tax rate and cut the top rate, which the governor opposed

