Kansas guard Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from men's basketball team

Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ men's basketball program. , Self said the school was aware of the charges he was facing in Texas, and that school administrators had spoken with compliance officers at the University of Texas and within its athletic department.

“Based on these discussions, we are comfortable welcoming Arterio to the University of Kansas,” Self said at the time, “and he is well aware of the high standards and expectations that come with being a member of the Kansas men’s basketball program. We fully expect him to meet those daily.”

Morris was a top-20 recruit coming out of Kimball High School in Dallas. He signed with the Longhorns and appeared in 38 games last season, helping beat them Kansas in the Big 12 title game and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. headtopics.com

But the 6-foot-3 guard never made the impact that most expected in Austin, averaging just 4.6 points, and Morris hoped that by transferring to Kansas his basketball career would get off to a fresh start.

Even without him on the roster, the Jayhawks are likely to be preseason No. 1 when the AP Top 25 debuts next month. They return starters Dajuan Harris Jr., KJ Adams and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Read more:

AP »

Kansas dismisses guard Arterio Morris after rape chargeKansas guard Arterio Morris was arrested on a rape charge Friday and subsequently dismissed from the team.

Kansas dismisses guard Arterio Morris after rape chargeKansas guard Arterio Morris was arrested on a rape charge Friday and subsequently dismissed from the team.

Kansas dismisses Morris after felony rape chargeKansas has dismissed Arterio Morris from the program after he was arrested and charged with rape. Morris transferred to the school from Texas.

Yankees’ Yoendrys Gomez is K machine in dazzling debut, ‘definitely could be big-league starter’The Yankees begin their final series of the season on Friday night in Kansas City.

Yankees’ Carlos Rodon sticks up for trainers in revealing Q&A | ‘I better pitch 200 innings; They’re paying me $27M a year, bro!’The Yankees begin their final series of the season on Friday night in Kansas City.

Crystal Lake South High School shows their spirit this Orange FridayThe Crystal Lake South High School Gators revved up their Friday Pep Rally for Orange Friday.