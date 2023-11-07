Kansas coach Bill Self's new contract includes incentives for success

The contract includes incentives that could drive the value significantly higher. Self would earn $50,000 for a Big 12 regular-season title, another $50,000 if he is Big 12 coach of the year and $25,000 for winning the conference tournament. He also would earn $50,000 for an NCAA Tournament appearance, $100,000 for making the Sweet 16, $150,000 for reaching the Final Four and $200,000 for winning another national championship.
An independent appeals panel stripped them of their 2018 Final Four appearance but downgraded five Level I violations — considered the most severe — to three Level II and the rest Level III violations. Like his previous agreement, which said Self could not be fired for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct on or prior to” its signing, the amended contract states that Self cannot be terminated for cause “due to an infractions matter that arises from the same set of operative facts” that were considered by the panel. Self arrived at Kansas from Illinois in 2003 to replace Roy Williams, who had left for North Carolina, and has since won 566 games to lead all active Power 5 coaches. He has 773 wins over his coaching career, including two national championships and 20 conference titles, and twice he has been voted AP national coach of the year
United States Headlines
