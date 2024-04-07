Kansas City Royals Defeat Chicago White Sox in Baseball Game

The Kansas City Royals defeat the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game with a score of 5-3. MJ Melendez hits a two-run home run to secure the victory for the Royals.

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals - April 04, 2024Royals (Lugo 0-0, 0.00) host White Sox (Soroka 0-0, 7.20) in AL Central matchup

