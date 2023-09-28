Kansas City chiropractor charged with sexually assaulting ‘dozens’ of Amish girls

A Missouri chiropractor spent decades targeting Amish girls and women so he could perform perverted “treatments” on them under the guise of medical exams, prosecutors alleged in disturb… David B.

Clark, 70, was charged with five felony sodomy counts and sexual abuse for a series of assaults dating to the at least 1990s, but Jackson County prosecutors said they believe his crimes go as far back as the ’80s and include dozens of victims.

Clark specialized in administering what he claimed were routine breast and pelvic exams, but victims said he would instead grope their chests and even stimulate their genitals with the aim of making them orgasm.

The current charges against Clark stem from five accusers in an investigation spearheaded by the FBI, according to the, four of whom were underage at the time. One of the women was under 14 years old when Clark first preyed on her. headtopics.com

Clark characterized himself as a “naturopath” at his clinic just outside of Kansas City, Health+Plus, which investigators said was intended to attract members of the Amish community who had little experience with medicine outside their community.

, prosecutors alleged in disturbing detail Monday.

David B. Clark was charged with felony sexual assault charges for decades of abuses he allegedly carried out

Many of his victims had never visited a medical professional before they encountered Clark, according to

, and had no understanding of what was supposed to happen during a gynecologic treatment, let alone basic sex education.

In some instances, the parents of his victims were even present during the assaults.

One victim said Clark’s behavior changed depending on whether her parents were in the room.

Another described being left “very uncomfortable” after Clark — who worked without gloves — administered his “pelvic treatment,” but that it wasn’t until adulthood that she realized what had happened to her.

A third told investigators Clark placed suction cups on her breasts to treat nasal congestion.

Just outside of Kansas City, Clark’s clinic, Health+Plus, catered to the local Amish community with alternative medicineHis behavior even raised eyebrows among his staff — an employee recalled Clark saying, “The first few times you do this, you’re going to get a stiffy” as he used a model of female genitals to demonstrate how to administer a pelvic exam.

Clark’s lurid habits allegedly extended into his hobbies, too.

When the FBI raided his home in June 2022, they found the draft of a novel about a doctor who pays house calls to a woman but becomes aroused as he treats her.

A letter was also discovered on his computer written from the perspective of a father fantasizing about an incestuous relationship.