Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Sued for $1 Million in Damages Following Dallas Car Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sued for $1 million in damages by two victims involved in the Dallas car crash this month. Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox are being sued by Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova, whose attorneys filed a lawsuit in Dallas County court on Thursday, per FOX 4 News. Petrovskiy and Gromova were in a 2022 Lexus 350 SUV when they were struck by Rice and Knox.

The lawsuit in Dallas County court stated that Petrovskiy and Gromova were 'severely injured by the tremendous force of the high-speed impact.' It also pointed out how Rice, Knox and other passengers in the crash allegedly walked away from the scene without showing any support for those injured. Despite innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their destroyed vehicles in a state of shock, Defendants intentionally, knowingly evaded assisting injured commuters and absconded from the scene,' the lawsuit said, per FOX 4 News. Brain trauma, lacerations to the face that needed stitches, bruises and internal bleeding were among the injuries suffered, per the lawsuit.

I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident,' Rice wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice Dallas Car Crash Lawsuit Damages Victims High-Speed Collision

