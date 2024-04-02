Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Involved in High-Speed Crash in Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was leasing a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that authorities say was one of two speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.

The occupants of the Lamborghini and the other speeding vehicle left the scene without providing their information or checking if anyone needed medical attention. Rice is cooperating with authorities.

