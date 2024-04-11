Kansas City Chiefs' Wide Receiver Faces Charges After Causing Chain-Reaction Crash

Kansas City Chiefs ' wide receiver Rashee Rice and another speeding driver caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. Arrest warrants have been issued for Rice and the other driver, Theodore Knox , for charges including aggravated assault and collision involving injury.

Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice Theodore Knox Chain-Reaction Crash Dallas Highway Aggravated Assault Collision Speeding Driver

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Chiefs Players to Open Upscale Steakhouse in Kansas CityKansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partnering with Noble 33 to open an upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City. The restaurant is set to open in early 2025 at the Loew's Hotel Kansas City. Noble 33 is known for its other notable eateries in various cities.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in DallasDALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in DallasPolice said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice was driving the Lamborghini in high-speed Dallas crash, lawyer saysAntonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Wanted in Connection to High-Speed Crash, Police SearchingLaw enforcement officials said a vehicle associated with Rashee Rice was involved in the collision.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Rashee Rice of Kansas City Chiefs facing charges after Dallas crashThe NFL player is accused of one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »