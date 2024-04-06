Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Admits Fault in Hit-and-Run Street Racing Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion Rashee Rice admitted fault and apologized for a hit-and-run street racing crash in Dallas . Dash camera footage showed a Lamborghini and Corvette crashing into the median wall and other vehicles, injuring four people.

Rice was listed as a suspect but has now acknowledged his involvement in the incident.

Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice Hit-And-Run Street Racing Crash Dallas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Chiefs Players to Open Upscale Steakhouse in Kansas CityKansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partnering with Noble 33 to open an upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City. The restaurant is set to open in early 2025 at the Loew's Hotel Kansas City. Noble 33 is known for its other notable eateries in various cities.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Admits Driving Lamborghini in CrashThe attorney representing Rashee Rice confirmed that Rice acknowledged driving the Lamborghini involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Rice's attorney stated that he has fully cooperated with the police and mentioned the discovery of marijuana in the vehicle. The attorney also described Rice as a young individual who made a mistake.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Releases Statement After Car CrashKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice released a statement after a 'major' car crash he was involved in Saturday in Dallas. Rice takes full responsibility for his part in the accident and apologizes to everyone impacted. Authorities were searching for Rice after the car wreck on the North Central Expressway.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Speaks Out After Dallas Car Crash: 'I Sincerely Apologize'Rice broke his silence on Wednesday and took to his Instagram Story to claim he met with investigators.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Involved in Speeding Car CrashKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was leasing a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that authorities say was one of two speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on the North Central Expressway in Dallas. The crash involved a total of six vehicles and resulted in minor injuries. The occupants of the Lamborghini and the other speeding vehicle left the scene without checking if anyone needed medical attention or providing their information. Rice's attorney stated that the NFL player is cooperating with authorities.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Involved in High-Speed Crash in DallasKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was leasing a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that authorities say was one of two speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. The occupants of the Lamborghini and the other speeding vehicle left the scene without providing their information or checking if anyone needed medical attention. Rice is cooperating with authorities.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »