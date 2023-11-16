Kansas City Chiefs Remain AFC's Super Bowl Favorite Despite Offensive Inconsistency

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC over the past half-decade while representing the closest thing there is to an NFL dynasty since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have taken turns in recent seasons providing the most formidable opposition to the Chiefs. Others have entered the mix this season, from the Miami Dolphins to the Baltimore Ravens to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But so far, the Chiefs still appear to be the AFC’s Super Bowl favorite, as much by the process of elimination as anything else. The Chiefs have played in the past five AFC championship games, all at home. They’ve advanced to three Super Bowls and won two of them over that span. But they have been uncharacteristically inconsistent on offense this season. The Bengals have faced the Chiefs in the past two AFC championship games, reaching one Super Bowl

