Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Meets with Dallas Police Regarding Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice met with Dallas police investigators on Wednesday in connection to a crash over the weekend. Rice takes full responsibility for his part in the matter and apologizes to everyone impacted.

Four people were injured in the chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles.

