Kansas City Chiefs' Future Uncertain as Dallas Mayor Lobbies for Relocation

Although the NFL's Chiefs have spent the past six decades in Kansas City, the franchise originated in Texas. And the future of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions has become somewhat murky after voters in Kansas City rejected a measure that would have backed proposed renovations to the franchise's home at Arrowhead Stadium. The measure would also have helped fund a new stadium for the city's Major League Baseball team, the Royals.

Shortly after the effort failed to gain approval, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson took to social media to lobby for the Chiefs to relocate to Texas

