Kansas City Chiefs Back Caitlin Clark in Women's March Madness Tournament

The Kansas City Chiefs are showing support for Caitlin Clark in the women's March Madness tournament. The Chiefs posted a throwback photo of Clark wearing Chiefs gear as a child and cheered her on. Clark is currently playing for the University of Iowa basketball team and they have reached the final four of the tournament.

They are set to play against the University of Connecticut on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs Caitlin Clark Women's March Madness Tournament University Of Iowa University Of Connecticut

