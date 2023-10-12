Kansas becomes 10th state to require 2-person train crews as railroad industry objects new rule

Kansas became the 10th state in the nation Wednesday to require two-person railroad crews despite objections from freight railroads, but the industry may challenge the rule in court as it has in other states like Ohio.

Both the Ohio and Kansas crew-size rules were proposed in the months after the fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in eastern Ohio in February. That crash forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes around East Palestine while hazardous chemicals burned in the days afterward. The cleanup continues and residents continue to worry about possible long-term health effects.

Kansas becomes the 10th state to require 2-person train crews, despite the industry's objectionsKansas became the 10th state in the nation Wednesday to require two-person railroad crews over the objections of the freight railroads, but the industry may challenge the rule in court as it has in other states like Ohio. Gov. Laura Kelly said the new rule will protect against fatigue and help prevent derailments.

