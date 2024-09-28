Kamala Harris Returns To Bay Area, Waymo Car Gets Stuck

ByVice President Kamala Harris returns to the Bay Area in which this could be her final visit to California before the presidential election.A little after 8:30 p.m. Friday, the VP touched down at San Francisco International Airport.

As her motorcade arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco, an autonomous Waymo got stuck making a turn. A San Francisco police officer had to manually drive the vehicle out of the way."Nowhere else in the city, nowhere else in the world - people come to see that. So we saw it," Benavides said.San Francisco residents are complaining after multiple instances of Waymo cars honking at each other throughout the night.Harris expressed a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

The hotel is the same spot where she held an event in August, raising more than $13 million for her campaign.Bill James is the Santa Clara County Democratic Party chair. "I think that this makes it affordable, to at least another group of strong supporters who maybe were priced out to prior events," James said.Harris's fundraising tripled Trump's in August. James said the significant money raised is being used to lean into medium markets and battleground states.

"A lot of people in fact everybody has formed an opinion of Donald Trump - people like him or dislike him, there aren't many people who don't know about him and are yet to form an opinion. But for Vice President Harris, she's benefited from the novelty of entering the race late a lot of enthusiasm a lot of positive energy, but I think some voters in the middle still have the question - who is Kamala Harris, is this a person I can see as my president," James said.

Kamala Harris Waymo Autonomous Vehicle Election Immigration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kamala Harris To Visit Bay Area For Fundraiser Ahead Of ElectionVice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit San Francisco for a weekend fundraiser before heading back to the campaign trail in battleground states.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

‘I Do Not Support Harris’: TikToker Slams Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris for Using Her VideoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris drives nearly 338,000 users to government voting websiteTaylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris minutes after Harris' debate against Donald Trump finished.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Fact Check: Kamala Harris Claims Biden-Harris Administration Ramped Up Oil ProductionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Trump Campaign: Debate Opportunity to Hold Kamala Harris Accountable for Biden-Harris RecordSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Swifties for Harris ‘Never Doubted’ Taylor Swift Would Endorse Kamala Harris at the ‘Right Time’Swifties for Kamala, the coalition of Taylor Swift fans supporting Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, reacts to the musician endorsing the VP.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »