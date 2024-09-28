Kamala Harris Returns To Bay Area, Waymo Car Gets Stuck

ByVice President Kamala Harris returns to the Bay Area in which this could be her final visit to California before the presidential election.A little after 8:30 p.m. Friday, the VP touched down at San Francisco International Airport.
As her motorcade arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco, an autonomous Waymo got stuck making a turn. A San Francisco police officer had to manually drive the vehicle out of the way."Nowhere else in the city, nowhere else in the world - people come to see that. So we saw it," Benavides said.San Francisco residents are complaining after multiple instances of Waymo cars honking at each other throughout the night.Harris expressed a tougher stance on illegal immigration.
The hotel is the same spot where she held an event in August, raising more than $13 million for her campaign.Bill James is the Santa Clara County Democratic Party chair. "I think that this makes it affordable, to at least another group of strong supporters who maybe were priced out to prior events," James said.Harris's fundraising tripled Trump's in August. James said the significant money raised is being used to lean into medium markets and battleground states.
"A lot of people in fact everybody has formed an opinion of Donald Trump - people like him or dislike him, there aren't many people who don't know about him and are yet to form an opinion. But for Vice President Harris, she's benefited from the novelty of entering the race late a lot of enthusiasm a lot of positive energy, but I think some voters in the middle still have the question - who is Kamala Harris, is this a person I can see as my president," James said.
