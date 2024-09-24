Kamala Harris' Past Anti-Deportation Stances Resurface Amid Record Low Removal Numbers

Footage of Vice President Kamala Harris has surfaced showing the former Senator from California protesting against deportations of illegal aliens — chanting “Down down with deportations!”‘s Charlie Spiering, depicts Harris walking in the 33rd annual Kingdom Day Parade on Jan. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

On President Joe Biden and Harris’s watch, deportations of illegal aliens have been slashed to historically low levels. “The only true consequence we have to slow down and discourage people from coming to the United States illegally is sending them back to their country of origin,” Heitke told the House Homeland Security Committee.

